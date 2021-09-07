Shimla: Authorities Shut IGMC Langar, Congress Holds Silent Protest

The langar dispute at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla has taken a political turn. The authorities shut the langar, calling it illegal and stating that it was being run without regularised electricity and water supply.

The belongings of the langar were thrown out on the roads. Many non-profit organisations and NGOs are protesting against the move. And now the Congress party has jumped into the matter. They have come forward in support of the founder of the institution Sarabjit Singh Bobby. MLA Vikramaditya Singh has come in support of the institution and held a silent protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Ridge Maidan. Along with Vikramaditya Singh, independent leader Harish Janaratha was present with many other party workers.

Vikramaditya Singh said that Sarabjit Singh Bobby has been organising Langar in IGMC since 2004. He serves free food to the patients in the hospital from remote areas. He is doing a great job. Despite this, he is being dragged into politics. Singh questioned the government’s saying that if the water and electricity supply were illegal, the matter could have been resolved by talking but the inappropriate behaviour with the IGMC founder was not justified.

Singh has asked SP Shimla to take serious action in such a sensitive matter. He said that breaking the morale of a person who is doing great work for society is beyond comprehension. He said that he will take the matter to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and urge him to allow the institution to start the langar seva once again.

