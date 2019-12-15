Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shimla Covered under Fresh Snow as Himachal Pradesh Receives Rainfall

Shimla witnessed 4 cm snowfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm whereas Khadrala got 5 cm snowfall till 8.30 am on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
Heavy snowfall in Shimla
File photo of Shimla. (Photo: PTI/File pic)

Shimla: Many parts of Himachal Pradesh were lashed by rains while state capital Shimla received fresh snowfall on Sunday.

The meteorological department has forecast more rains and snowfall in the state from December 19 to 21.

Shimla witnessed 4 cm snowfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm whereas Khadrala got 5 cm snowfall till 8.30 am on Sunday, the weatherman added.

Bilaspur received the highest 20.5 mm rains during the period, followed by Hamirpur 20.3 mm, Sundernagar 19.1, Una 19 mm, Kangra 18.7 mm, Nahan 17.6 mm, Solan 17 mm, Mandi 16.7 mm, Chamba 14.1 mm, Dharamshala 11.8 mm and Dalhousie 2.4 mm.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 0.9 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 1.8 degrees Celsius, Palampur and Chamba was 2 degrees Celsius each, Kangra 4.6 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 7.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest Temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman added.

