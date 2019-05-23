Shimla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Simla): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Suresh Kumar Kashyap BJP Suresh Kumar Kashyap WON

Shimla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 102037 66.48% Suresh Kumar Kashyap Leading INC 46650 30.39% Dhani Ram Shandil NOTA 1395 0.91% Nota BSP 1256 0.82% Vikram Singh AIFB 1019 0.66% Manoj Kumar IND 586 0.38% Ravi RTAM 542 0.35% Shamsher Singh

4. Shimla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.36%. The estimated literacy level of Shimla is 82.46%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virender Kashyap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,187 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Virender Kashyap of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,327 votes which was 4.43% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.73% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shimla was: Virender Kashyap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,07,137 men, 5,46,225 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shimla is: 31.1042 77.171Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिमला, हिमाचल (Hindi); সিমলা, হিমাচল (Bengali); शिमला, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); શિમલા, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); சிம்லா, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సిమ్లా, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶಿಮ್ಲಾ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഷിംല, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)