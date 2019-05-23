English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shimla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Simla): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shimla (शिमला) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Shimla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.36%. The estimated literacy level of Shimla is 82.46%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virender Kashyap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 84,187 votes which was 11.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Virender Kashyap of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,327 votes which was 4.43% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.73% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shimla was: Virender Kashyap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,07,137 men, 5,46,225 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shimla Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Shimla is: 31.1042 77.171
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिमला, हिमाचल (Hindi); সিমলা, হিমাচল (Bengali); शिमला, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); શિમલા, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); சிம்லா, இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సిమ్లా, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶಿಮ್ಲಾ, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഷിംല, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Shimla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
102037
66.48%
Suresh Kumar Kashyap
INC
46650
30.39%
Dhani Ram Shandil
NOTA
1395
0.91%
Nota
BSP
1256
0.82%
Vikram Singh
AIFB
1019
0.66%
Manoj Kumar
IND
586
0.38%
Ravi
RTAM
542
0.35%
Shamsher Singh
