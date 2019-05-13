Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shimla Grand Hotel Fire: Parts of Heritage Grand Hotel Reduced to Ashes

The building, located in the vicinity of famous Kali Bari temple, close to Scandal Point, was constructed during the British time.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shimla Grand Hotel Fire: Parts of Heritage Grand Hotel Reduced to Ashes
Fire breaks out in Shimla Grand hotel.
Loading...
Shimla: A massive fire broke out at the British-era Grand Hotel reducing a section of the building to ashes during wee hours on Monday. However, no casualties were reported, police said.

The hotel's newly-renovated Mayo Block was completely scorched down in the fire. Since the building was under renovation, there were no guest during the incident.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel told IANS that the nearby buildings were safe and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The building, located in the vicinity of famous Kali Bari temple, close to Scandal Point, was constructed during the British time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram