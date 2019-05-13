Shimla Grand Hotel Fire: Parts of Heritage Grand Hotel Reduced to Ashes

A massive fire broke out at the British-era Grand Hotel reducing a section of the building to ashes during wee hours on Monday. However, no casualties were reported, police said.The hotel's newly-renovated Mayo Block was completely scorched down in the fire. Since the building was under renovation, there were no guest during the incident.Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel told IANS that the nearby buildings were safe and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.The building, located in the vicinity of famous Kali Bari temple, close to Scandal Point, was constructed during the British time.