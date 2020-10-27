Shimla Has Highest Covid-19 Death Rate in Himachal, Experts Warn Cases May Spike in Winter

As Himachal Pradesh witnessed a sharp surge in the coronavirus cases, Shimla district recorded the maximum death rate in the state. At 64, Shimla logged the maximum Covid-19 deaths, and its fatality rate is nearly three percent. In comparison, Solan, the worst-affected district in terms of the total number of infections has a low fatality rate of 1%.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Solan has seen 3,546 cases and 36 deaths, while, Kangra, which is the biggest district in terms of population, is the second worst-hit district with a Covid-19 tally of 2,874 infections and a fatality rate of 2.1%. The third worst-hit district, Mandi, has a fatality rate of under 1% with 2,697 infections.

However, in a worrisome trend, the case fatality ratio in Shimla is greater than the state average of 1.4%. In Himachal Pradesh, 286 coronavirus deaths have been reported so far, in which Shimla has a significant contributor. Shimla saw 31 fatalities in September while 29 people passed away because of the viral infection in October.

Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Kangra's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), while explaining the reasons behind this trend, told HT that the reason for the high death rate in Shimla and Kangra was that Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla have been designated as tertiary Covid-19 care centres where serious patients from other districts are referred for treatment.

Meanwhile, Health experts in the state are expecting a surge in coronavirus cases in winter. “The WHO, too, has issued a warning saying there could be an increase in Covid cases in winters,” National Rural Health Mission director Nipun Jindal was quoted as saying by the publication.

The coronavirus tally in Shimla has climbed to 2,196 and the district is placed fifth in terms of the number of infections. Notably, Shimla witnessed a sudden uptick of 284% in Covid-19 cases in September, however, in October cases rose by 68%.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged doctors and medical professionals to ensure that a line of communication with Covid patients is maintained as it plays a pivotal role in the recovery of patients. On Monday, the chief minister took stock of the coronavirus situation in the state virtually along with district police chiefs and deputy commissioners and underscored the importance of timely treatment of patients.