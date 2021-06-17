Shimla: Man Arrested For Killing His Servant

The Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his servant one a half month ago in Shimla.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Singh. He had burnt his servant’s body in the forest after killing him. According to the police, a young man of Nepali origin was beaten to death and the body was burnt in the forest to destroy the evidence.

The young man was a servant with Shyam Singh, a businessman from Theog Tehsil of Shimla. Singh runs a washing center in Theog.

The police officials are now investigating the motive behind the brutal murder of the servant after the arrest of the accused. The accused is being interrogated for further information.

A person from the locality of the accused had lodged a complaint at a police station in Shimla. In his complaint, the person said that the owner of the washing center was beating his servant with an iron rod. When the complainant returned after an hour, no one was present at the spot.

The deceased was missing for the last several days. Later a burnt body was found and it was identified that he was the same servant that had gone missing.

The Police said that after the murder, an attempt has been made by the accused to hide the identity by burning the body.

“We are currently investigating the matter and forensic evidence has been collected,” Police said.

