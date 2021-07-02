Shimla Man Rapes 4-year-old Neighbour in Her House, Arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The incident happened on Thursday in the Kotkhai area. The accused, identified as Lalan, was arrested from a place near Chaila in Theog town of Shimla. He raped the minor when she was alone in the home, Police said.

Police have added that the accused worked as a mechanic and was living in the neighbourhood of the victim for a year.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376, 452 and section 4 of the POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Kotkhai police station. The complaint was filed by the victim’s mother.

In her complaint, the lady said that the accused used to come to their house regularly. On Thursday, Lalan again came when her daughter was alone in the house.

Police have collected all the evidence from the crime scene. A medical examination of the victim was conducted, the report of which is still awaited.

This incident comes weeks after a seven-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Shimla. The incident took place in Dharchandna village, which comes under Chopal Sub-Division. Police have identified the accused as a 25-year-old man, Sandeep alias Sanju. A case under IPC section 376 for rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. This incident happened on a Wednesday evening. Sanju, who came to pay a visit to his relatives living in the village, decided to take their neighbour for an evening walk. After a few hours, a woman from the village came to the girl’s house and informed them about the heinous crime committed by Sanju.

