Shimla Municipal Corporation Orders Demolition of 4 Unsafe Buildings

A seven-storey building collapsed in Shimla due to the excessive rainfall five days ago. And now the Municipal Corporation has ordered the demolition of four other buildings, fearing they might collapse shortly. A committee constituted by Deputy Commissioner Shimla visited the spot and sent a report to the technical committee of the corporation after which the inquiry committee submitted another report about four other buildings, declaring them unsafe. The authorities have ordered to demolish them now.

According to reports, after a building collapsed in the Kachi Ghatti area of Shimla five days ago, everyone feared that four more buildings may collapse at any moment. In the wake of the danger posed by such buildings, the municipal corporation has issued orders to demolish them within three days. If the orders are not followed by the building owners, the corporation will ask the Public Works Department to take further action.

While talking to the media, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aashish Kohli said, “Yesterday, the technical committee of MC had visited the spot. The committee has submitted a report about the danger to other buildings. The landslide incidents were regularly reported near the buildings that are expected to collapse in future. The area has already been evacuated.”

“The two buildings where the debris of the previous building had fallen are also in danger. The orders to demolish the buildings within three days have been issued. If the owners of the building do not follow these orders, then the government will take further action.” He added.

