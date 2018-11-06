Shimoga By-elections LIVE: BSY's Son Raghavendra Defeats Bangarappa of JD(S)

The BJP has won the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka bypolls. BY Raghavendra, son of former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa, defeated JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappaby by 52,148 votes.Last time BS Yeddyurappa won by over 3.5 lakh votes. The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.Faced with an acute shortage of candidates who could take on BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son and former MP BY Raghavendra in the prestigious Shimoga Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has backed JD(S) candidate and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa.Madhu, whose father S Bangarappa was a chief minister and four-time MP from Shimoga, is seeking votes in the name of his late father who lost his last election to Raghavendra in 2009. It’s a battle of prestige for both the JD(S) and Congress.Yeddyurappa’s pitch to voters has been that a win for his son would empower him more. Madhu Bangarappa's candidature has made an otherwise one-sided election interesting.The BJP is currently leading in the seat with 33 votes, all postal ballots.