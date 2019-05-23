Shimoga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP B.Y.Raghavendra. BJP B.Y.Raghavendra. LEADING

Shimoga Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- S.Umeshappa UPP -- -- Venkatesh.R IND -- -- S.Umesha Varma IND -- -- Mohammed Yusuf Khan IND -- -- N.T.Vijayakumar PPOI -- -- Krishna.K. BJP -- -- B.Y.Raghavendra. Leading IND -- -- Shashikumar.S.Gowda IND -- -- K.C.Vinay Rajavath IND -- -- Shekara Naik NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- S.Madhubangarappa BSP -- -- Guddappa

14. Shimoga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.85%. The estimated literacy level of Shimoga is 80.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B S Yeddyurappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,63,305 votes which was 32.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, B Y Raghavendra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52,893 votes which was 5.54% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.47% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shimoga was: B Y Raghavendra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,78,782 men, 7,83,379 women and 82 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Shimoga is: 13.9312 75.5697Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिमोगा, कर्नाटक (Hindi); শিমোগা, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); शिमोगा, कर्नाटक (Marathi); શિમોગા, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); சிமோகா, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); షిమోగా, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ഷിമോഗ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)