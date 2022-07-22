Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Camp, who already have two-third of Shiv Sena MLA’s, is now moving to split Sena’s Pratinidhi Sabha (Representative councils), reports Times of India. The Sabha, with 282 members, is Sena’s largest official forum and includes all of their office bearers.

According to the report, the Shinde camp is said to be reaching out to 188 members of the council as they have written to the Election Commission to gain recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

A Shinde camp leader, on Thursday, said that fresh registrations of ‘Pratinidhi Sabha’ members will soon start at the CM’s official residence, Nandanvan. “Through these teams, the registration of zilla pramukhs (district chiefs), zilla parishad members and corporators who want to join the Eknath Shinde group is underway. Many of these people are part of Shiv Sena’s representative council,” the leader told TOI.

ALSO READ: ‘I Have Set Out to Build Shiv Sena Afresh’: Aaditya Thackeray Begins ‘Shiv Samvad Yatra’

Last week, a new national executive of the Shiv Sena was appointed by the CM Shinde’s camp. The Chief Minister was appointed as the Pramukh Neta (Chief Leader) in the new executive, reports TOI.

While ex-minister Ramdas Kadam and ex MP Anandrao Adsul were appointed as leaders. Former BMC corporator Yashwant Jadhav, former ministers Gulabrao Patil and Uday Samant, and Sharad Ponkshe, MLA Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahata and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil were appointed deputy leaders. The spokesperson for the camp would be Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Nine members out of Sena’s 14 member national executive are elected by the representative council. In the Sena’s constitution, there are a total of 13 ranks from Shiv Sena Pramukh to Shakha Pramukh. “The members of the national executive are elected every five years. They were last elected in 2018. The members of the national executive are designated party leaders,” a Sena functionary was quoted as saying by TOI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.