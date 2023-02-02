Deepika Das, a Kannada actress, recently shared a photo from a recent meet with Shine Shetty, another Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 contestant. The two appeared to have met up in a cafe, according to the image the actress posted on her official social media account. The senior participant from Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, Shine Shetty, who once again made it to the finals shared some pictures with Deepika Das. Deepika engaged Shine in playful banter when the latter reshared it and said it was an honour to get a selfie with a senior contestant of the Bigg Boss.

Shine received a response from Deepika as well, telling him that he had won Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 and was always one step ahead of the finalists.

Deepika also shared a picture with her best friend shine Shetty captioning, “Guesss who ?? Swipe left to know ✨Surprise Guys it’s purely friendship just relax.”

Fans have been trending #shinika on social media as a result of the friends’ recent reunion in a photo. They appear to be overjoyed to see their cherished Bigg Boss competitors reunited. Using the hashtag #shinika, fans have begun posting images of Shine and Deepika posing together.

One of the fan-made posters on social media read, “#Shinika Bestest best pair in #BBK history." “Hit like if you are Shinika Fan," says one post, while another reads, “2 pure souls…and all-time favourite duo #Shinika.

Since Bigg Boss Kannada season 7’s first episodes, Deepika Das and Shine Shetty’s friendship has been generating headlines. Following their Bigg Boss experience, the pair remained best friends and continue to have a fantastic rapport. Shine Shetty surprised finalist Deepika Das with a unique dance number during the Bigg Boss During Shine Shetty’s eviction from the Kannada season 9 finale he honoured Deepika’s participation in the show. Shine’s generosity left the latter speechless, and he thanked him for his assistance.

