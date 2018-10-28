GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shinzo Abe Takes PM Modi to Robot-Making Factory in Yamanashi

The two leaders will hold a formal summit Monday in Tokyo, during which strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
Yamanashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe visit the FANUC Corporation, at Yamanashi, Japan, Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Yamanashi (Japan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe Sunday visited a factory of industrial robot manufacturer in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

"Taking our cooperation to modern and advanced technologies. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo visited the FANUC Corporation, one of the largest makers of industrial robots in the world in #Yamanashi, and toured the robotics and automation facilities," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.




Earlier in the day, Modi was affectionately received by Abe on his arrival at Hotel Mount Fuji in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture.

"Delighted to meet PM @AbeShinzo in the picturesque prefecture of Yamanashi," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders took a stroll in the garden.

Abe hosted a luncheon for Modi at the hotel at the foot of Mt Fuji.

He will also host Modi at his holiday home in Yamanashi for a private dinner Sunday following which both the leaders will travel to Tokyo by train.

Yamanashi, at a distance of around 110 kilometres from Tokyo, is surrounded by several mountains including Mount Fuji - the country's tallest peak at around 3,776 metres.

The two leaders will hold a formal summit Monday in Tokyo, during which strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda.

Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.

During the summit, Modi will engage with Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
