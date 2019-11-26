Take the pledge to vote

Ship Stranded Off Goa Coast to be Removed Within a Month: CM Pramod Sawant

A Netherland-based company has already been given the contract to salvage the stranded vessel 'Nu-Shi Nalini' and empty it, Sawant told reporters here.

PTI

November 26, 2019
Ship Stranded Off Goa Coast to be Removed Within a Month: CM Pramod Sawant
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: The naphtha-laden ship that ran aground off the Raj Bhavan coast in Goa would be removed within a month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

A Netherland-based company has already been given the contract to salvage the stranded vessel 'Nu-Shi Nalini' and empty it, Sawant told reporters here.

"The company has been given 30 days, but we expect the work to be over in next 20 to 22 days. The firm is mobilising resources to empty the vessel before salvaging it," he said.

The unmanned ship, which was anchored at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), drifted on October 24 and ran aground after hitting rocks about 2.5 nautical miles off the Goa coast.

According to sources, the MPT has notified that an e-auction to dispose of about 2,400 metric tonnes of naphtha from the vessel will be conducted on November 29.

Director-General of Shipping has formed a five-member committee to oversee the vessel's salvage operation, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
