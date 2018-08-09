GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 50 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on August 30

Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai aims to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Machinist Mechanical (MM), Trainee Machinist Mechanical, Deck Fitter (POM) and Trainee Deck Fitter.

Updated:August 9, 2018, 6:32 PM IST
Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 50 Posts, Walk-in Interviews on August 30
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Machinist Mechanical (MM), Trainee Machinist Mechanical, Deck Fitter (POM) and Trainee Deck Fitter on direct contract employment has begun on the official website of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Mumbai - shipindia.com. SCI is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 30th August 2018, 10:30 AM for the same and interested candidates must appear for the same.

How to apply for SCI Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.shipindia.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Fleet Personnel’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Walk in Interview on 30.08.2018 (Thursday) at 10:30 a.m. for recruitment of Machinist Mechanical (MM), Trainee Machinist Mechanical, Deck Fitter (POM) and Trainee Deck Fitter on DIRECT CONTRACT employment’
Step 4 – a PDF will display
Step 5 – Candidates need to appear for Walk-in Interviews at the below mentioned address:
‘Shipping House, The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. 245, Madame Cama Road Mumbai‐400021’


Official Advertisement - http://www.shipindia.com/careers/recruitment-details.aspx?MTA4NQ..


Training Fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.1000 as training fee.

SCI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 50

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized polytechnic or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Machinist Mechanical/ Marine Machinist Mechanical or Diesel/ Motor Mechanic or Machinist or Welder issued by National Council of Training in Vocational Trade, Ministry of Labour, Government of India (NCTVT) or by the Industrial Training Institute of State Government (ITI) and at least 6 months of sailing experience in last 3 years from date of selection the rank of Machinist Mechanical/ Deck fitter on vessel GRT more than 500.


Age Limit:
Machinist Mechanical (MM) – The maximum age of the applicant should be 45 years.
Tr. Fitters (TR.MMs & Tr. POMs) - The maximum age of the applicant should be 30 years.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.10,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

