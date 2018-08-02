GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2018: 50 Electrical and Trainee Electrical Officers Posts

Shipping Corporation of India aims to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Trainee Electrical Officers & Electrical Officers on contract basis. Walk-in Interviews from August 23-25.

Updated:August 2, 2018, 6:43 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Trainee Electrical Officers & Electrical Officers on direct contract basis has begun on the official website of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai - shipindia.com. SCI is organizing Walk-in interviews for these posts on 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2018.

Venue of Interview:
Maritime Training Institute (MTI) of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, 52-C, ADI Shankaracharya Marg, Near Powai Lake, Powai, Mumbai 400 072.

Eligibility Criteria:
Trainee Electrical Officers – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English with minimum 50% marks in final examination with 3 years Diploma or 4 years Degree with 60% marks in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication/ Communication engineering or Electronics and Instrumentation.

Electrical Officers – The applicant must possess BE/ BTECH/ Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics, and in possession of DG approved ETO course certificate and ETO COC or must be retired Indian Navy personnel with BE/ Diploma awarded by the Indian Navy.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.shipindia.com/careers/recruitment-details.aspx?MTA4NA..

Age Limit:
Trainee Electrical Officers – The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the date of Interview.

Electrical Officers – The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years for applicants possessing BE/ BTECH/ Diploma and 45 years for retired Indian Navy personnel as on the date of Interview.

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Electrical Officers - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive daily wages of Rs.2,600 – Rs.3,300
Trainee Electrical Officers - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.10,000.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Interview Date and Time:
Trainee Electrical Officers – 24th and 25th August 2018, 10:30 AM
Electrical Officers – 25th August 2018, 10:30 AM

Also Watch

