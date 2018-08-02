Shipping Corporation of India Recruitment 2018: 50 Electrical and Trainee Electrical Officers Posts

Shipping Corporation of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of Trainee Electrical Officers & Electrical Officers on direct contract basis has begun on the official website of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai - shipindia.com. SCI is organizing Walk-in interviews for these posts on 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2018.Venue of Interview:Maritime Training Institute (MTI) of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, 52-C, ADI Shankaracharya Marg, Near Powai Lake, Powai, Mumbai 400 072.Eligibility Criteria:Trainee Electrical Officers – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English with minimum 50% marks in final examination with 3 years Diploma or 4 years Degree with 60% marks in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication/ Communication engineering or Electronics and Instrumentation.Electrical Officers – The applicant must possess BE/ BTECH/ Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics, and in possession of DG approved ETO course certificate and ETO COC or must be retired Indian Navy personnel with BE/ Diploma awarded by the Indian Navy.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Age Limit:Trainee Electrical Officers – The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the date of Interview.Electrical Officers – The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years for applicants possessing BE/ BTECH/ Diploma and 45 years for retired Indian Navy personnel as on the date of Interview.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:Electrical Officers - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive daily wages of Rs.2,600 – Rs.3,300Trainee Electrical Officers - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs.10,000.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Interview Date and Time:Trainee Electrical Officers – 24th and 25th August 2018, 10:30 AMElectrical Officers – 25th August 2018, 10:30 AM