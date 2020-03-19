Ships From Coronavirus-hit Nations to be Quarantined for 14 Days, Says Kolkata Port Trust

Kolkata: All ships coming from 14 COVID-19 affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure before they are allowed to enter the dock systems of the Kolkata Port Trust, an official said here on Thursday.

This rule will apply till March 31 to vessels from China, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Malaysia and Philippines.

However, it does not mean that ships from these countries would be quarantined for 14 days after they arrive at sandheads, KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar said.

"What we want is vessels should not enter our docks within 14 days of leaving ports of these countries. If their sailing period is more than 14 days from their last port of call, they would not be withheld and allowed to enter after mandatory screening protocol," he told PTI.

KoPT has been carrying out preventive measures against COVID-19 since January 29.

The Kolkata Port has stopped issuing shore passes to crew members of all ships as the coronavirus threat intensified.

No crew, whether Idian or foreigner, are being allowed to deboard after the ships docked at the Kolkata port. As on March 12, more than 8,100 crew from 470 ships were screened by the KoPT.

