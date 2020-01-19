Shirdi: A day-long bandh observed on Sunday in Shirdi following a row over the birthplace of Saibaba will be called off after midnight.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi, Sadashiv Lokhande, after a meeting with locals on Sunday evening. He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the issue.

The Shirdi town shutdown call was issued after Thackeray reportedly said that Pathri village in Parbhani was the birthplace of the 19th century saint revered equally by people of all communities. He also announced a special grant of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri to attract pilgrims and tourists there.

Pathri is located nearly 273 km from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Representatives from Pathri and Shirdi, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Lokhade and the Shirdi temple trust CEO will attend the meeting called by Thackeray.

Earlier, the Saibaba Sansthan Trust had reportedly decided to shut down the temple town for visitors indefinitely from January 19.

But a top temple management official dismissed the rumour and said the temple will remain open and all facilities will continue as usual.

