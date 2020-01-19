Day-long Shirdi Bandh to Be Called Off after Midnight, Says Sena MP; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Convene Meeting Tomorrow
The Shirdi town shutdown call was issued after Thackeray reportedly said that Pathri village in Parbhani was the birthplace of the 19th century saint revered equally by people of all communities.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Shirdi: A day-long bandh observed on Sunday in Shirdi following a row over the birthplace of Saibaba will be called off after midnight.
The announcement was made by Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi, Sadashiv Lokhande, after a meeting with locals on Sunday evening. He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the issue.
The Shirdi town shutdown call was issued after Thackeray reportedly said that Pathri village in Parbhani was the birthplace of the 19th century saint revered equally by people of all communities. He also announced a special grant of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri to attract pilgrims and tourists there.
Pathri is located nearly 273 km from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
Representatives from Pathri and Shirdi, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Lokhade and the Shirdi temple trust CEO will attend the meeting called by Thackeray.
Earlier, the Saibaba Sansthan Trust had reportedly decided to shut down the temple town for visitors indefinitely from January 19.
But a top temple management official dismissed the rumour and said the temple will remain open and all facilities will continue as usual.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Car Mishap: Shabana Azmi 'Stable', Driver Sustains Minor Injuries
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500
- Rest Your Trailblazing Soul: Dwayne Johnson Pays Homage to Father Rocky