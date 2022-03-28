Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Shut Biometric-based Entry Pass System from April 1, Celebrate Ram Navami on a Grand Scale

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has decided to do away with the biometric-based entry pass system from April 1. With the help of a biometric system, the Trust was issuing time slots to devotees for darshan. After arriving at Shirdi, devotees have to be registered in the system to give biometric data like thumb impression and finger prints. Then devotees would be given a time slot for Darshan. The entire process took time leading to the long queue. In a recently held meeting, the Trust decided to abolish the biometric entry pass system and allow devotees directly in the queue for Sai Darshan.

In yet another decision, the Trust decided to celebrate Ram Navami this year with much fanfare after a gap of two years. The celebrations were a low key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. For the purpose, it has proposed a budget of Rs 95 lakh. The Trust also decided to invite palkhis from across the country to participate in the Ram Navami celebrations.

It is believed that Sai Baba took mahasamadhi on Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Therefore, during the Chaitra Navratri which falls in March-April, Ram Navami is celebrated as Sai Baba’s birthday and Sharad Navratri culminating on Dussehra is the day when Sai Baba went Antardhyan.

RAM NAVAMI CELEBRATIONS FULL SCHEDULE

APRIL 9:

4.30 AM: Kakad Aarati

5.00 AM: Pothi & Procession of Sai Baba

5.15 AM: Akand Parayan of Satchartira in Dwarakamayi

5.20 AM: Holy Bath and Darshan of Sai Baba

6.00 AM: Padya puja of Sai Baba

12.30 AM: Mid Day Aarati

4:00 to 6:00 PM: Keertan

7.00 PM: Dhoop Aarati

9.15 PM: Palaquin Procession of Sri Sai Baba

10.30 PM: Shej Aarati

APRIL 10, RAM NAVAMI:

4:30 AM: Kakad Aarati

5:00 AM: Pothi and Procession of Sai Baba, Akand Parayan of Satchartira Concludes

5:20 AM: Holy Bath and Darshan of Sai Baba

6:00 AM: Padya puja of Sai Baba

12:30 PM: Mid Day Aarati

4:00 to 6:00 PM: Keertan

7:00 PM: Dhoop Aarati

9:15 PM: Chariot Procession of Sri Sai Baba

11:00 PM to 5:00 AM: Artists Programmes

SHIRDI SAI BABA TEMPLE: HISTORY

Shirdi is located around 300 km from Mumbai and is one of the most popular pilgrimage towns in India. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the Sai Baba temple. It is believed that Sai Baba arrived in Shirdi at the age of 16 to attained a wedding. He was welcomed by a local priest who called him Sai.

The Shirdi Sai Baba movement began in the late 19th century, and the stories of his miracles began to spread across the country after 1910. He passed away on October 15, 1918, in Shirdi and his body has been was entombed at the temple complex in Shirdi.

BEST TIME TO VISIT

Weather-wise, the best time to visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple is October to March, when it’s cooler and dry. While Thursday is dedicated to Sai Baba, the temple complex is extremely crowded on this day. If you want to avoid the crowds, the timings from 12-1 pm and 7-8 pm on Friday are advised times to visit.

Also, you can visit the temple from 3.30-4 pm daily without facing the extreme crowd. Other busiest times are weekends and festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, Guru Purnima and Ram Navami festivals, when the crowd swells to a suffocating size.

