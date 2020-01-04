Shirdi Sai Temple Receives Rs 17.42 Crore During 11 Days Festive Rush
A total of 1,213.680 gm in gold and 17,223 gm silver were donated to the temple and the total donations were valued at Rs 17.42 crore.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Shirdi: The 11-day holiday rush saw over 8 lakh visitors thronging the Saibaba Temple in Shirdi, which received Rs 17.42 crore in donations, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) said on Saturday.
From December 23 last year to January 2, as many as 8.23 lakh devotees visited the famed temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, the trust's chief executive officer Deepak Mugalikar said.
A total of 1,213.680 gm in gold and 17,223 gm silver were donated to the temple, Mugalikar said, adding that the total donations were valued at Rs 17.42 crore.
In the same period last year, the temple had received Rs 14.5 crore in donations, he added.
