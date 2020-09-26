INDIA

Shirdi Saibaba Temple Officials Visit Tirumala Shrine, Learn About Covid-19 Safety Measures for Devotees

File photo of the entrance to the Tirupati temple.

The Lord Venkateswara temple was reopened on June 11 for the public after being shut for over two and a half months due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, a temple official said.

Top officials of the famous Sri Saibaba shrine in Shirdi in Maharashtra visited the Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala on Saturday to gain knowledge about the COVID-19 precautionary measures being taken for the benefit of devotees at the hill temple. A meeting was held on the hills between an official delegation led K Harishchandra Bagate, CEO of Shirdi Saibaba shrine and officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine led by the board chairman YV Subba Reddy, an official said.

The Lord Venkateswara temple was reopened on June 11 for the public after being shut for over two and a half months due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, a temple official said. TTD officials explained to the visiting Saibaba temple officials the COVID-19 related measures being observed on the hills through a power-point presentation.

The officials from the Shirdi temple were also briefed about the online system for issuance of worship tickets to the devotee, the temple official added.

