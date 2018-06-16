GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shirish Kunder Takes a Dig at Delhi L-G, LG India's Reply Leaves Twitter in Splits

Kunder tagged electronics company LG India and asked them if they have a service center in Delhi as the "LG there was not working".

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
Filmmaker Shirish Kunder.
New Delhi: The battle in Delhi between CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is being hotly discussed by all.

The sit-in by Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues entered its sixth day on Saturday as the impasse between Aam Aadmi Party and L-G over IAS officers' alleged strike continued.

Health minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who along with Kejriwal and Development Minister Gopal Rai have stayed put at L-G office since Monday evening, have been sitting on hunger strike since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Amidst all this, filmmaker Shirish Kunder took to Twitter adding his two cents on the issue. His take, though, was lost on who he decided to rope in on the joke.

Kunder-Tweet

Kunder tagged electronics company LG India and asked them if they have a service center in Delhi as the "LG there was not working". He was referring to Anil Baijal deciding to work from home as Kejriwal and his three cabinet ministers are protesting at the L-G office.

LG Electronics, however, responded to the tweet in all seriousness, apologising for the "inconvenience caused" and asking Kunder to inbox them his contact details so that they could assist him shortly.

"@ShirishKunder We regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly (sic)," replied LG India to Kunder.

Both Kunder and LG Electronics have since deleted their tweets but not before Twitter noticed the hilarious exchange.








| Edited by: Aditya Nair
