Shiromani Akali Dal Seeks SC-monitored Probe into Hathras Incident

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. Badal, who had recently snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of discriminating against the victim's family by "forcibly conducting" her last rites.

"Even as the SAD condemns this action, we demand dismissal of all police and civil officers responsible for this heinous act. Transfers and suspension are not enough. An example must be set or else Dalits will lose faith in the government," he said here. The Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the new farm laws, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.

The opposition has attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death and alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old woman in Hathras and its handling of the case.

