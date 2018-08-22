Udupi Shiroor Mutt Seer Died of Liver Cirrhosis, Not Poisoning, Say Forensic Experts

Forensic experts in Karnataka are on their way to put an end to the conspiracy theories and allegations being raised on the untimely death of Udupi Shiroor Mutt’s seer Lakshmivara Thirtha.Highly placed sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) told News18 that according to the postmortem and histopathology report, Lakshmivara Thirtha’s death was not caused by poisoning.The controversial 30th seer of Shiroor Mutt, Lakshmivara Thirtha, passed away on August 19 at the age of 55.“Findings of the postmortem has proved that Lakshmivara Thirtha was not poisoned. We have not found any traces of poison in his stomach. As per the tests, we learned that he died due to liver cirrhosis and an acute rupture in the liver,” an FSL official told News18.The forensic experts thus ruled out any conspiracy behind the seer’s death.Disciples of Lakshmivara Thirtha had initially suspected that the seer was poisoned by one of the heads of the Ashta Mutt.The disciples of the seer openly raised their suspicions and a doctor who treated Lakshmivara Thirtha before his death, too, had said that a poisonous substance was found in his blood sample.Dr. Avinash, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, who had treated the Shiroor had said, “Once Shiroor Lakshmivara Thirtha was admitted, a team of experts started treating him. Later, the blood tests showed traces of poisonous substance. We were awaiting the complete blood report when he died of multiple organ failure.”Few weeks before his death, Lakshmivara Thirtha had alleged that there are conspiracies being hatched to assassinate him and that he had sought to be protected by gunmen. Lakshmivara Thirtha had expressed his interest in active politics while other seers of Ashta Mutt opposed his decision.There are other speculations as well that the latter’s rivals at Ashta Mutt are responsible for his death.Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami, the revered seer and chief of Shiroor Mutt passed away on July 19 after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on July 18, following health complications, which was most likely to have been caused due to food poisoning.The seer suffered severe food poisoning after he had food with college students, who were present at the premises of Shiroor village to plant saplings. He was rushed to the hospital soon after.The Swamiji of Shiroor Mutt, which is one of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi, had earlier announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate or the BJP, from Udupi Assembly constituency.