1-min read

Shiroor Mutt Seer Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami Dies in Udupi After Food Poisoning

According to sources, the seer suffered severe food poisoning after he had food with college students who were at the premises of Shiroor village to plant saplings. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
Shiroor seer addressing his followers in a video. (Image: Youtube screengrab)
New Delhi: Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami, the revered seer and chief of Shiroor Mutt passed away on Thursday. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, on Wednesday, following health complications likely caused due to food poisoning.

The Swamiji of Shirror Mutt, which is one of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi had earlier announced that he would contest as an Independent candidate or from the BJP, if given a ticket, from Udupi Assembly constituency.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
