Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shiv Charan Lal of Janta Dal is Trailing
Live election result status of Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (शिव चरण लाल गुप्ता) of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) in Sangam Vihar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Shiv Charan Lal Gupta has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Shiv Charan Lal Gupta is a Janata Dal (United) candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Doctor (General Surgeon). Shiv Charan Lal Gupta's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 66 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 11.5 crore which includes Rs. 5.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 53.4 lakh of which Rs. 16.2 lakh is self income. Shiv Charan Lal Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sangam Vihar are: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP), Poonam Azad (INC), Suresh Choudhary (BSP), Kali Paswan (PPID), Rambhavan Ojha (MNP), Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU), Harit Kumar (SBP), Maya (IND), Sachin Choudhary (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU) in 2020 Sangam Vihar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
