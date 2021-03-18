Shiv Nadar University get ‘Institution of Eminence’ Tag

Shiv Nadar University has joined the list of about 20 higher education institutes to have been conferred with the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ The Deemed to be University claims to have become ‘the youngest’ institutes to have got the recognition.

Shiv Nadar University was recommended as an ‘IoE’ by the EEC in August 2019 after the ‘Institutions of Eminence’ scheme was rolled out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017. Even as it was announced among the list of 20 institutes, the university’s IOE status was under the ‘action needed’ tag. After evaluation and assessment, IOE tag has been conferred to the varsity now.

The 20 ‘IoEs’ were selected from a total of 114 applications received from public and private universities.

Shiv Nadar University’s Pro-Chancellor, Shikhar Malhotra, and vice-chancellor, Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Ms. Kirti, Deputy Director (Science), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

“This is a historic achievement in the journey of what we now proudly call ‘Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence’. We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for recognizing Shiv Nadar University as a role model for private higher education as India addresses the needs for enhancing access to modern, high-quality education and cutting-edge research”, said Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

Shiv Nadar University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL.