Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete has died after a car accident in the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near 70 kilometers away from Mumbai city. According to preliminary information, the accident took place near the Bhatan Tunnel at 5:30 am this morning when the car in which the Shiv Sangram leader was travelling in hit the hillock due to a technical fault.

The leader of the popular Maratha group was initially injured in the accident and was being treated at the Critical Care Unit of MGM Hospital in Panvel where he later died. Officials say the exact cause of the accident could not be clarified as yet.

Mete was elected unopposed as an MLC under the BJP quota in 2016but failed to get a seat in the new alliance government with Eknath Shinde as the BJP did not give a seat to any of its allies, including the Shiv Sangram. Mete’s Shiv Sangram does not boast a major electoral presence in the Maharashtra state assembly, but had a huge following in parts of the Marathwada region amongst the Maratha community.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here