1-MIN READ

Shiv Sena Corporator from Mira Bhayandar Dies of Coronavirus

For Representation. Doctors request roadside vendors to wear masks during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai. (AP)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
A Shiv Sena corporator from Mira Bhayandar in the district and his mother, both of whom had tested positive for coronavirus, died within a span of two days, civic officials said on Wednesday.

While Harishchandra Amgaonkar, group leader of the Shiv Sena in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, his mother died on Wednesday morning.

In a cruel twist of fate, it was Harishchandra Amgaonkar's birthday on Wednesday, local Sena leaders said.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled Amgaonkar's death.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Amgaonkar was constantly moving around the area, trying to organise help for the residents, local party leaders said.

His wife and son have been discharged from hospital following recovery, civic officials said.

Thackeray, on his Facebook page, condoled the Sena leader's death.

Amgaonkar rose from the ranks and was loved by everyone, the chief minister said, recalling that he used to organise Malvani Jatra (fair) every year.


