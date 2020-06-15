Shiv Sena Corporator's 25-Year-Old Son Hangs Self at Home in Mumbai

The 25-year-old son of a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly died by suicide in Suman Nagar locality of Chembur in the metropolis, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Shetye was found hanging in his house on Sunday night, an official said.

"His father Shrikant Shetye is Shiv Sena corporator from Ward 155. Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom by his brother. No suicide note has been found from the spot," he added.

An accidental death report has been registered and probe was underway to find out why he took this step, said Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti police station.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)