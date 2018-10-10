Shiv Sena Demands Closure of All Meat Shops in Gurugram During Navaratri Days

: The Shiv Sena has demanded closure of all meat shops in Gurugram during the days of Navaratri and has threatened to forcibly shut them down if they don't do it on their own.Locals claimed a group of Sena workers assembled at Palam Vihar on Wednesday and forcibly shutdown meat markets in Surat Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Sector 5 and 9, Pataudi Chowk, Jacobpura, Sadar Bazaar, Khandsa Anaj Mandi, Bus Stand, DLF area, Sohna and Sector 14.Majority of the meat shopkeepers were seen covering their shops from front end with blinders.However the Sena and other Hindu outfit workers threatened to close them down as well, they alleged."We have requested and served notices to every meat selling outlet to shut shop during the days of Navaratri. This time we have not served notices to restaurants, like KFC and other chains, as them serving chicken cannot be seen in the open", Shiv Sena Gurgaon in-charge Sanjay Thakral told PTI.The Shiv Sena workers have also asked owners of non-vegetarian food outlets to shut shop during the nine-day festival."We have requested every meat shop owner to close their outlets. Sixty shops were shut. If the rest 940 shop owners remain open, then we will have no option but to forcefully shut them down like we have done in the previous couple of years," Thakral said. There are nearly 1,000 meat and chicken shops in Gurugram.Asked if meat shops have been forcibly shut, DCP (crime) Sumit Kuhar said, "We are looking into the matter. No one is authorised to take law into their own hands. We will not let anyone forcibly close down any meat shop during Navaratri. If anyone wants to voluntarily close his shop, then it is up to him. We have directed all city SHO's to keep a watch on the situation."He said aggrieved persons must file police complaints in this regard, he added.