Shiv Sena Leader in Punjab Narrowly Escapes Attempt on Life As Duo Fire at His Residence

Ludhiana: A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader had a narrow escape on Monday when two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired at him at his residence in Punjab's Khanna, around 50 kilometres from here.

Ludhiana IG (Police Range) Jaskaran Singh said the incident took place on Monday morning in Khanna's Mohalla Khatikaan.

"Luckily, the incident took place when Kashmir Giri went inside his residence, which is part of a temple, to fetch something for the morning prayers. He is also a priest of the temple," Khanna DSP Parminder Rajan said, adding that the incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

During the scanning of the CCTV footage, it was found that both accused had covered their faces, police said, adding that two empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

