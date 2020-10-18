Shiv Sena Leader Slams Danve For His Criticism Of Maha CM

Jalna: A day after Union minister Raosaheb Danve asked why Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not step out of his house and visit rain-hit parts of the state, Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar on Sunday said the BJP should “stop playing politics over everything”. Khotkar also said that Thackeray is on a visit to Solapur and Parbhani districts to review the situation after heavy rains.

Talking to mediapersons during a programme in Paithan in Aurangabad district on Saturday, Danve had criticised Thackeray saying that those in power are supposed to meet the distressed people, but Thackeray does not step out of his house due to the pandemic. Hitting back at Danve, Khotkar said the BJP leader has no right to speak against the chief minister.

“Uddhav ji is not sitting at home. He is on a tour of Solapur and Parbhani. BJP leaders should stop playing politics over everything,” he said. “In this time of crisis, the BJP should support the farmers, but they are playing politics instead,” the former state minister said.

