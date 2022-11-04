Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead in Punjab Was on Khalistani Groups' Radar: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead by unknown assailants during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday, was on the radar of Khalistani terror groups, according to top intelligence sources.

These groups used to threaten him and a security contingent of 20 police personnel was deployed for his safety, said the source.

Two days ago, central agencies had issued a specific alert about him, said the intelligence source, adding the Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) had assigned Randhawa Neeta and other Lahore-based groups to kill him.

Addressing the media on the incident, Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police Amritsar, said that multiple shots were fired at Suri.

“We got information at around 3:30 pm-4 pm today. He was shot at and succumbed to injuries. The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been recovered. The rest will be briefed as the investigation goes forward. I would appeal people to maintain law and order,” Singh said.

#Breaking | Shiv Sena leader #SudhirSuri shot at in Punjab's Amritsar "Whoever is responsible for the incident needs to be tracked down and dealt with firmly," says Congress MP @ManishTewari pic.twitter.com/Nt7BLmYekF — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh Bhanda, DCP (law and order), told CNN-News18 that security was given to Suri, but the leader went on the dharna without informing the police.

Punjab | Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot in Amritsar. Police present at the spot, details awaited. "Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," Police say. pic.twitter.com/otlJ0UXLyL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Congress MP Manish Tewari termed the killing an “extremely unfortunate incident”.

Last month, the Punjab Police had arrested four men who allegedly planned to kill Suri.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here