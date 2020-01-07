Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Shiv Sena MLA Tears Official List with Names in English Instead of Marathi

Andheri-Kurla road widening work was being discussed in the meeting. As a list of the shipowner's on the road was presented to him, he tore it claiming names in it were written in English, said the official.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena MLA Tears Official List with Names in English Instead of Marathi
Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande. (Image: Facebook)

Mumbai: A Maharashtra legislator on Monday tore an official list saying the names in it were written in English instead of Marathi, an official said.

The incident took place when Dilip Lande, the Shiv Sena MLA from Chandiwali in Mumbai, was attending a meeting in M west ward along with a deputy commissioner of BMC and other civic officials.

Andheri-Kurla road widening work was being discussed in the meeting. As a list of the shipowner's on the road was presented to him, he tore it claiming names in it were written in English, said the official.

Lande asked officials why the list was not made in Marathi when there was a rule to use the Marathi language for daily functioning. He threw the torn papers towards officials, he said.

Lande said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is trying to get classical language status for Marathi but BMC officials are insulting the language, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram