Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit Seeks Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Birsa Munda

Rajendra Gavit made the demand during the Zero Hour. His short speech was mostly confined to contributions of Munda as he sought the honour for him and then made a mention of Savarkar as well.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit Seeks Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Birsa Munda
File photo of Rajendra Gavit

New Delhi: A Shiv Sena member in Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Union government, for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Rajendra Gavit made the demand during the Zero Hour. His short speech was mostly confined to contributions of Munda as he sought the honour for him and then made a mention of Savarkar as well.

"Freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar be also given Bharat Ratna," he said.

Though the Sena has for long demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, there is speculation that the Maharashtra party, long wedded to Hindutva ideology, may turn a new leaf as it works to stitch up an alliance with the Congress-NCP after breaking its ties with the BJP.

Among other issues, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress spoke about the "worsening" economic situation, citing reports to say that unemployment is at 8.5 per cent and household consumption has hit a new low. Real estate sector is also in a "crisis", he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showing "cavalier attitude" and raising jingoistic and communal issues instead of focusing on improving the economy.

BJP's Tapir Gao asked the government to take measures to end apprehensions among people in northeastern states about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

TDP's Jayadev Galla said the new political map issued by the government does not show Amravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh and asked it to release a revised map.

BJP's Sanjay Patil sought more relief for farmers in Maharashtra following the damage caused to their crops by recent rains. The recent relief given to them is very meagre, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram