Shiv Sena MP's Car Runs Over Spotted Deer in Mumbai's National Park
Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar near Mumbai, was not in the vehicle when the incident took place last Wednesday evening near the main gate of the park, he said.
Photo fro representation.
Mumbai: A car belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here, an official said on Monday.
Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar near Mumbai, was not in the vehicle when the incident took place last Wednesday evening near the main gate of the park, he said. The spotted deer was crossing a road near Trimurti station, a part of the Van Rani narrow gauge train route in the national park, when it was run over by the vehicle, the official said.
The animal was then rushed to a veterinary hospital where it was declared dead, he said. "We have registered an offence against the SUV's driver under provisions of the Wildlife Act. The car belongs to MP Rajendra Gavit though he was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident," SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed told PTI. The vehicle has been seized, he added.
Another forest official said there is a speed limit of 20 kmph for vehicles using the narrow roads within the sprawling park, but motorists often violate it, endangering the lives of wild animals. Spotted deer is listed under Schedule III, as being of 'least concern', under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits