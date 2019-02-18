English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shiv Sena Targets Modi Over Pulwama Terror Attack, Says It's Time to Strike Pakistan
The Sena, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra, in it's mouthpiece "Saamana" said it was time to "attack" Pakistan to seek revenge for the killing of soldiers, adding that the prime minister's assurance of taking the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror strike to task should reflect in his actions.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena on Monday said no political "wave" had ever solved the Kashmir issue or stopped the killing of soldiers.
The Sena, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said it was time to "attack" Pakistan to seek revenge for the killing of soldiers, adding that the prime minister's assurance of taking the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror strike to task should reflect in his actions.
It was not the time to launch a "surgical strike" against political opponents, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party remarked in an editorial in its mouthpiece, "Saamana".
At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Modi had on Friday warned Pakistan that attacks such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible for such strikes will have to pay a "very heavy price".
He had also said the security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism.
The Sena said while the government patted itself for "isolating" Pakistan at the international level, the neighbouring country was still carrying out terror attacks on Indian soil.
"The country has seen waves of anger and political triumphs, but it neither solved the Kashmir issue nor stopped the killing of soldiers," it noted.
Referring to the Indian Army's surgical strikes in 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri, it said the action was followed by "chest thumping" on how a lesson was taught to Pakistan.
"But we must understand what exactly a real surgical strike is. The way the US entered Pakistan and killed (al-Qaeda chief) Osama bin Laden (for the deadly 9/11 terror attacks in America), that is called a surgical strike," it opined.
"This is not the time for carrying out surgical strikes on political opponents, but it is the time to attack Pakistan and seek revenge for the killing of our jawans.... The prime minister has talked about seeking revenge, now it should reflect in actions," the Marathi publication said.
If the government showed the kind of courage that Sri Lanka had displayed in eliminating the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) and making the island nation terror-free, India would get rid of 100 such Pakistan-like countries, the Sena said.
"This is not the time to indulge in politics but to stand firmly behind our jawans," it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Sena, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said it was time to "attack" Pakistan to seek revenge for the killing of soldiers, adding that the prime minister's assurance of taking the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror strike to task should reflect in his actions.
It was not the time to launch a "surgical strike" against political opponents, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party remarked in an editorial in its mouthpiece, "Saamana".
At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Modi had on Friday warned Pakistan that attacks such as the one on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama will not weaken India and those responsible for such strikes will have to pay a "very heavy price".
He had also said the security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism.
The Sena said while the government patted itself for "isolating" Pakistan at the international level, the neighbouring country was still carrying out terror attacks on Indian soil.
"The country has seen waves of anger and political triumphs, but it neither solved the Kashmir issue nor stopped the killing of soldiers," it noted.
Referring to the Indian Army's surgical strikes in 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri, it said the action was followed by "chest thumping" on how a lesson was taught to Pakistan.
"But we must understand what exactly a real surgical strike is. The way the US entered Pakistan and killed (al-Qaeda chief) Osama bin Laden (for the deadly 9/11 terror attacks in America), that is called a surgical strike," it opined.
"This is not the time for carrying out surgical strikes on political opponents, but it is the time to attack Pakistan and seek revenge for the killing of our jawans.... The prime minister has talked about seeking revenge, now it should reflect in actions," the Marathi publication said.
If the government showed the kind of courage that Sri Lanka had displayed in eliminating the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) and making the island nation terror-free, India would get rid of 100 such Pakistan-like countries, the Sena said.
"This is not the time to indulge in politics but to stand firmly behind our jawans," it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gayle's Return Will Strengthen the Team: Shai Hope
- 'Go Finish Household Chores': What is it Like to be Female PUBG Player in India
- PUBG, Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Has Already Banned More Than 16,000 Cheaters in First Ten Days
- Physio and Six Teenagers Step in for Italian Side but Lose 20-0
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results