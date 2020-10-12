INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shiv Sena Telangana President Murari Joins BJP

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Shiv Senas Telangana president Murari on Monday joined the BJP here, saying that party leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision to join hands with Congress in that state has "hurt" him. He joined BJP in the presence of its Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, a BJP press release said.

Hyderabad: Shiv Senas Telangana president Murari on Monday joined the BJP here, saying that party leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays decision to join hands with Congress in that state has “hurt” him. He joined BJP in the presence of its Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders, a BJP press release said.

Murari said late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had formed the party on an anti-Congress plank and that he could not digest the move to ally with it. Sanjay Kumar alleged that the ruling TRS in Telangana was indulging in minority appeasement for political gains.

He hit out at the TRS for being friendly with the AIMIM, which, he alleged, has “insulted Hindu society”, among other things.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 12, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
Next Story
Loading