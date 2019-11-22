Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Heads to Lilavati Hospital for a Routine Checkup
The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Lilavati Hospital.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, went for a routine checkup at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Friday.
The Rajya Sabha MP underwent an angioplasty on November 12.
The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24.
Raut (57), who has led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power, visited the private hospital for a routine checkup.
The executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's persistent demands for sharing the post of chief minister and equal split in portfolios.
Meanwhile, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is meeting party legislators at his residence Matoshree.
Speaking to PTI, Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav said the party chief is expected to apprise MLAs of developments in the government formation talks with the Congress and NCP.
Thackeray and his son Aaditya visited NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak last night, as the parties step up their efforts to form a government in Maharashtra.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why Pink Ball?' Questions Desis are Googling Ahead of Historic India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
- Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies
- Everyone is Keen to Play in Srinagar: I-League CEO Confident Real Kashmir Games Will be Safe