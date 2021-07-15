Shiva Linga-shaped Roof, Capacity of 1,200: Modi Inaugurates Convention centre in Varanasi, See Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated an international cooperation and convention centre, also known as ‘Rudraksha’, in Varanasi. Spread in 2.87 hectares of land, the two-storey convention centre comprises main hall with a full flying tower, a seating capacity of 1,200, a gallery, meeting rooms, and parking for 120 cars.

The centre, where as many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed, is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and its design has been done by Oriental Consultant Global, a Japanese company. Its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga.

The construction work has also been done by a company named Fujita Corporation from Japan. A small Japanese garden has been built and a solar plant has been installed in the area for the power of 110 kW.

The building is reportedly environment-friendly and fit for level-3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts, and the gallery has been done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music.

The prime minister is on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

