English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivaji Jayanti 2018: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to hail Chhatrapati Shivaji.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji. (image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Monday.
Naidu described Shivaji as one of India’s “greatest king warriors” and hailed him for his “valour, warfare strategies, administrative skills, progressive outlook and respect for women”.
"His legendary acts of bravery will continue to inspire every Indian,” the vice president said as he paid respects to Shivaji on Twitter.
Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to hail Shivaji.
“I bow to Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Shivaji (hail Shivaji)!” the prime minister said.
Gandhi paid his tributes to Shivaji in a message in Marathi on the social networking site.
“My salutes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who realised the concept of people’s state, giving out a message of unity and harmony,” the Congress president tweeted.
King Shivaji, known as the creator of the Maratha empire, was born on this day in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune as per the Maharashtra government.
Also Watch
Naidu described Shivaji as one of India’s “greatest king warriors” and hailed him for his “valour, warfare strategies, administrative skills, progressive outlook and respect for women”.
"His legendary acts of bravery will continue to inspire every Indian,” the vice president said as he paid respects to Shivaji on Twitter.
Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to hail Shivaji.
I bow to Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Shivaji! pic.twitter.com/C73OpDHT65— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2018
“I bow to Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Shivaji (hail Shivaji)!” the prime minister said.
Gandhi paid his tributes to Shivaji in a message in Marathi on the social networking site.
“My salutes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who realised the concept of people’s state, giving out a message of unity and harmony,” the Congress president tweeted.
रयतेच्या राज्याची संकल्पना प्रत्यक्षात आणून एकात्मता व सौहार्दतेचा संदेश देणाऱ्या छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांना जयंतीनिमित्त माझा मानाचा मुजरा! pic.twitter.com/wuzArakrpw— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018
King Shivaji, known as the creator of the Maratha empire, was born on this day in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune as per the Maharashtra government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street