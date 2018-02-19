Shivaji Jayanti 2018: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji

I bow to Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Shivaji! pic.twitter.com/C73OpDHT65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2018

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Monday.Naidu described Shivaji as one of India’s “greatest king warriors” and hailed him for his “valour, warfare strategies, administrative skills, progressive outlook and respect for women”."His legendary acts of bravery will continue to inspire every Indian,” the vice president said as he paid respects to Shivaji on Twitter.Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to hail Shivaji.“I bow to Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Shivaji (hail Shivaji)!” the prime minister said.Gandhi paid his tributes to Shivaji in a message in Marathi on the social networking site.“My salutes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who realised the concept of people’s state, giving out a message of unity and harmony,” the Congress president tweeted.King Shivaji, known as the creator of the Maratha empire, was born on this day in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune as per the Maharashtra government.