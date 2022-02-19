Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Tweets in Marathi

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the great Maratha warrior. Taking to Twitter, PM wrote: “I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision.”

Tweeting also in Marathi, Modi wrote: “छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त मी त्यांना नमन करतो. त्यांचे सर्वोत्कृष्ट नेतृत्व आणि समाज कल्याणासाठीचा आग्रह अनेक पिढ्यांसाठी प्रेरक ठरला आहे .सत्य आणि न्याय या मूल्यांशी त्यांनी तडजोड केली नाही. त्यांची स्वप्ने पूर्ण करण्यासाठी आम्ही कटिबद्ध आहोत.” (I salute Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday. His best leadership and insistence on social welfare has been a source of inspiration for many generations. He did not compromise on the values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling their dreams.)

Founder of the Maratha Kingdom, a leader, and fighter Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in the prestigious Shivneri Fort and was formally crowned as Chhatrapati of Raigad on June 6, 1674. One of the bravest and most progressive rulers that India has ever witnessed, Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire by virtue of his master strategy.

Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of guerrilla warfare in India and he pioneered the ‘Shiva Sutra’ or ‘Ganimi Kava’ against the Mughals in 1645 leading to the establishment of the great Maratha empire. Shivaji’s forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts. At the ripe age of just 15, Shivaji persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF THE FESTIVAL

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule established Shivaji Jayanti in 1870. The Shivaji Maharaj tomb was discovered by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Raigad, around 100 kilometres from Pune. T he first Shivaji Jayanti celebrations were held in Pune. Later renowned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was instrumental in popularising the festival all the more by promoting it and also highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s achievements to the general public.

SHIVAJI JAYANTI CELEBRATIONS

In Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti is a state-wide holiday that is observed with much pomp and devotion. The Marathas’ rich and diversified cultural history is also celebrated on this day. The importance of the great leader’s contributions is remembered by a large number of people in the forms of dance and plays that are enacted.

