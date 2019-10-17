Take the pledge to vote

Shivakumar Case: HC Takes Exception to Non-availability of ED's Lawyer, Says it Can't Play 'Hide & Seek'

Justice Suresh Kait blasted the ED's counsel who appeared in the matter and sought accommodation for 30 minutes on the ground that the law officer who would argue the case was busy in Rouse Avenue district court.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court ON Thursday castigated the Enforcement Directorate for non-availability of its counsel to argue on bail the plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, and said that the agency cannot play "hide and seek" with the court.

Justice Suresh Kait blasted the ED's counsel who appeared in the matter and sought accommodation for 30 minutes on the ground that the law officer who would argue the case was busy in Rouse Avenue district court.

"You cannot play hide and seek with the court," Justice Kait said, adding, "This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait."

The high court reserved its order on Shivakumar's plea seeking bail and asked the ED's counsel to file their written submissions by 12 noon of October 19.

