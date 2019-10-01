Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Shivakumar Produced Before Delhi Court in Money Laundering Case, ED Seeks Extension of Custody

Shivakumar was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who had on September 25 declined to grant him bail.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Shivakumar Produced Before Delhi Court in Money Laundering Case, ED Seeks Extension of Custody
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The ED sought extension of Shivakumar's judicial custody and permission to quiz him in Tihar jail where he is lodged.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who had on September 25 declined to grant him bail.

The court had noted that Shivakumar was an influential person and if released, may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

