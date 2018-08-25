English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shivalinga Desecrated at J&K Temple, BJP Demands Probe
The police have identified two suspects in connection with the case and efforts are underway to nab them, an official said, adding that the shivalinga has been restored.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Jammu: A shivalinga at Nandkishwar temple here was allegedly desecrated following which police formed teams to arrest the perpetrators, officials said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening in Sumbal village of Ganderbal district.
The police have identified two suspects in connection with the case and efforts are underway to nab them, the officials said, adding that the shivalinga has been restored.
Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a thorough probe into the matter.
"We want an immediate probe into this sacrilegious act and arrest of the culprits. We urge the governor to ensure complete protection to temples in Kashmir valley," said BJP MLC G L Raina.
"The administration has been ineffective in preventing and also punishing perpetrators of such heinous crimes," he said.
Several Kashmir Pandit organisations, including All State Kashmir Pandit Conference (ASKPC), All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC), Panun Kashmir, All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference (AIKPC), Vishwa Kashmiri Pandit Samaj (VKPS), also condemned the incident.
