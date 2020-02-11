Shivani Chopra (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shivani Chopra of congress is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kalkaji (कालकाजी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Kalkaji is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,85,837 eligible electors, of which 1,03,535 were male, 82,296 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalkaji in 2020 is 794.86.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Kalkaji, there are a total of 2264 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,64,319 eligible electors, of which 92,022 were male, 72,206 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,009 eligible electors, of which 80,157 were male, 63,763 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,43,886 eligible electors, of which 82,027 were male, 61,796 female.

The number of service voters in Kalkaji in 2015 was 79. In 2013, there were 79 and in 2008 there were 63.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Avtar Singh Kalkaji of AAP won in this seat by defeating Harmeet Singh Kalka of BJP by a margin of 19,769 votes which was 18.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.72% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Harmeet Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Dharambir Singh of AAP by a margin of 2,044 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.77% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Subhash Chopra of INC won in this seat defeating Jai Gopal Abrol of BJP by a margin of 13,389 votes which was 18.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.91% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 51. Kalkaji Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 7 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kalkaji are: Atishi (AAP), Jay Prakash Sharma (BSP), Dharambir Singh (BJP), Shivani Chopra (INC), Parvesh Kumar (SI), Dr Suman Yadav (PSP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.44%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.85%, while it was 63.11% in 2013. In 2008, 51.37% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.41%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 161 polling stations in 51. Kalkaji constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 158. In 2013 there were 158 polling stations and in 2008, there were 157.

Extent:

51. Kalkaji constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 7 (Part) EB No. 1-7, 118-126 and 136-143 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 8 (Part) EB No. 6-62, 98-167, 169 and 170 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 10 Ward No. 10 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 63 (Part) EB No. 52-97 and 100-104. 3 municipal wards (Sri Niwas Puri, Kalkaji, Govind Puri) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Kalkaji is 8.89 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110019, 110020, 110025, 110044, 110065

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kalkaji is: 28°32'14.6"N 77°14'09.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kalkaji results.

