Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Shivering at 5.4 Degrees Celsius, Foggy Delhi Records Longest Cold Day Spell Since 1997

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shivering at 5.4 Degrees Celsius, Foggy Delhi Records Longest Cold Day Spell Since 1997
Representative image.

New Delhi: Extreme cold conditions continued in the national capital on Wednesday as Delhi witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury at 5.4 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said, adding that the city so far has recorded longest and the extreme cold day spell in December month since 1997.

“Delhi so far has recorded longest and extremely cold day spell in December month, since 1997,” the India Meteorological Department said.

It also said while Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days in December 1997, this time it has recorded 10 cold days in a row. Before this, in December 2014, Delhi saw severe cold continuing for eight consecutive days, the IMD added.

The IMD said Wednesday will remain cold and the conditions will further deteriorate to "severe cold" later in the day. The maximum temperature for Wednesday was likely to hover around 15 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degree Celsius, six notches below the season's average, while the minimum was 5.5 degrees C, three notches below the season's average.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of severe cold wave.

The weather office said the cold day to severe cold day conditions will continue in the city till December 28, along with dense to very dense fog in night and morning hours.

The air quality of the national capital was recorded under 'very poor' category. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 369 on Wednesday morning.

SAFAR suggests a slight improvement in wind speed and ventilation, and a marginal improvement in AQI is forecast for Thursday but within the very poor category.

"From Friday onwards winds are forecast to slow down for three days. On Friday the AQI is forecast to deteriorate towards the higher end of the very poor category. The dense fog in the morning hours is likely to continue for the next two days under favourable meteorological conditions," the SAFAR said.

It also predicts that low surface wind speed and low ventilation are forecast for an extended period from Friday and likely to lead to the accumulation of pollutants. By December 29, the AQI is likely to touch higher levels, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram