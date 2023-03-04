CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'Shivling' of Ancient Temple Damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested
1-MIN READ

'Shivling' of Ancient Temple Damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, One Arrested

PTI

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 13:26 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused. (Shutterstock)



According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the 'shivling' with a hammer

The ‘shivling’ of an ancient Mahadev temple in the district’s Jansath town was found damaged, police here said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and a man identified as Rahul arrested, Jansath police station SHO Vishvjeet Singh told reporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Praveen Tomar, president of the temple committee, Rahul damaged the ‘shivling’ with a hammer.

He was identified using footage from the temple’s CCTV cameras.

Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
