Shivlingi Flowers Bloom After 12 Years in Jharkhand's Dumka; Know its Significance

Flowers bring a touch of joy and beauty beyond the grievances of this world. There is the spiritual significance of flowers as well. Shivlingi Flower occupies a prominent place. These flowers have blossomed after 12 years in the Dumka district, Jharkhand.

The word Shivlingi sparks a lot of questions about the flower’s colour, benefits and other characteristics. This article curates all these aspects.

This flower is referred to as Shivlingi because of its shape. A glance at this flower and you realise it resembles Shivling. The tree on which Shivlingi flowers have been found is situated in Daruk Forest. It is believed that by offering these flowers to Lord Shiva, you can get your wishes fulfilled.

Shivlingi flowers grow on the Bryonia laciniosa plant. Bryonia laciniosa plant is used in a lot of medicines as an important ingredient. There are a lot of diseases for which Shivlingi plant proves beneficial like cholera, bronchitis, constipation, diabetes, inflammation and paralysis. It is also used as an aphrodisiac agent in snake bites and abdominal diseases. Aphrodisiac agent (food or drugs) increases sexual desire.

Shivlingi plant is found in countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, South Japan, Tropical Africa etc. In India, it is found in Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It also finds its place in Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh etc.

Not only Shivlingi flowers, but its seed is also of great use. They are instrumental in reducing constipation. A paste is made from these seeds which provide respite from constipation. It is rich in fibre and adds bulk to stools thus softening them.

Shivlingi seeds are also instrumental in treating fever, according to Ayurveda. It reduces fatigue and weakness associated with the body.

Shivlingi seed nourishes uterine tissue and regulates the menstrual cycle. Despite this benefit, it is said that Shivlingi seeds should be avoided during pregnancy.

